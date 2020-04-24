Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,466KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4941315
  • Stock #: B5472
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SM8HS565300
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
One Owner! This Cruze Hatchback Premier features a 1.4L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/ CVVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Technology Package, Colour Audio Display w/ Driver Information Center, Bluetooth, Bose Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lights, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2018 Cadillac Escala...
 78,922 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 33,595 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 136,118 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Send A Message