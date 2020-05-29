Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Manual

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,372KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5171354
  • Stock #: 20-329A
  • VIN: 3G1BD6SM5HS550386
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

One Owner! This Cruze LT Hatchback RS features 1.4L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/CVVT Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Arctic Blue Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 7 Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, 16 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.Accident Reported: 11/2018 - damage to left front corner. Cost - $3,246. Accident Reported: 01/2019 - minor front damage from another vehicle, front bumper damage. All repairs were completed professionally. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 58,049 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 51,593 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 16,983 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory