$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LS | Cloth | 16" Wheels
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LS | Cloth | 16" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZB5STXHF242141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K25147A
- Mileage 79,741 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Malibu LS Features a 1.5 Turbo DOHC Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Blue Velvet Metallic Exterior, Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey Interior, Front Bucket Seats With Premium Cloth, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, 6-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, MyLink Colour Touchscreen With USB Port and Voice Activated Technology For Radio & Phone, Teen Driver, Air Conditioning, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.
Unit Comes With WeatherTech Mats Front and Rear
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Unit Comes With WeatherTech Mats Front and Rear
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2022 Kia Sorento 2.5T EX One Owner | Leather | 20" Wheels 67,640 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX One Owner | 16" Wheels 72,519 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 61,827 KM $21,599 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2017 Chevrolet Malibu