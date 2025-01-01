2017 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
79,741 KM

12257809

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
79,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5STXHF242141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K25147A
  • Mileage 79,741 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Malibu LS Features a 1.5 Turbo DOHC Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Blue Velvet Metallic Exterior, Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey Interior, Front Bucket Seats With Premium Cloth, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, 6-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, MyLink Colour Touchscreen With USB Port and Voice Activated Technology For Radio & Phone, Teen Driver, Air Conditioning, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.

Unit Comes With WeatherTech Mats Front and Rear




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

