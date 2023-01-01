$30,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LZ LTZ | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Z71 | 20" Wheels
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LZ LTZ | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Z71 | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
166,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC8HG228684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,343 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Silverado LTZ Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, MyLink Audio w/ Navigation, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Single-Slot CD Player, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Locking Tailgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Spray-On Bed Liner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, chrome Assist Steps, 'Z71' Off-Road Package, 'LTZ' Plus Package, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front Recovery Hooks, Polished Exhaust Tip, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Underbody Shield Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500