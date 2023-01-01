Menu
One Owner! This Silverado LTZ Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, MyLink Audio w/ Navigation, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Single-Slot CD Player, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Locking Tailgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Spray-On Bed Liner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, chrome Assist Steps, Z71 Off-Road Package, LTZ Plus Package, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front Recovery Hooks, Polished Exhaust Tip, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Underbody Shield Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20 Chrome Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,343 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

166,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC8HG228684

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,343 KM

One Owner! This Silverado LTZ Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, MyLink Audio w/ Navigation, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Single-Slot CD Player, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Remote Locking Tailgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Spray-On Bed Liner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, chrome Assist Steps, 'Z71' Off-Road Package, 'LTZ' Plus Package, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front Recovery Hooks, Polished Exhaust Tip, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Underbody Shield Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
8 speed automatic

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500