$30,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT LT | Crew | Z71 | 20" Wheels
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT LT | Crew | Z71 | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
71,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXHG121533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,070 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features a ECOTEC3 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" MyLink Colour Touch Screen, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Single-Slot CD Player, 110V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, All-Weather Floor Liners, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Remote Locking Tailgate, Soft Tonneau Cover, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Power Outside Mirrors, True North Edition, 'Z71' Off-Road Package, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Underbody Shield Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Front & Rear Moulded Splash Guards, Tire Carrier Lock, Wheel Lock Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500