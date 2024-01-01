Menu
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

101,185 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT True North | Level Kit | Z71 | 18" Wheels

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT True North | Level Kit | Z71 | 18" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC0HG506664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,185 KM

Vehicle Description



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500