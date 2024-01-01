$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT True North | Level Kit | Z71 | 18" Wheels
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT True North | Level Kit | Z71 | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
101,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKREC0HG506664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,185 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT One Owner | True North | Z71 | 18" Wheels 52,554 KM $46,895 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS One Owner | 19" Wheels 22,797 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Acadia AT4 One Owner | Leather | Nav | 5-Passenger 41,625 KM $35,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500