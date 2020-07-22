2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
One Owner! This Silverado LS Crew Cab truck features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 7 Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Remote Locking Tailgate, Step Bars, Soft Tonneau Cover, Spray-On Bed Liner, 17 Stainless Steel Clad Wheels. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
