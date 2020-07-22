Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

45,978 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
LS

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

  • Listing ID: 5407394
  • Stock #: 20-1157A
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC5HG341431

45,978KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,978 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Silverado LS Crew Cab truck features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 7 Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Remote Locking Tailgate, Step Bars, Soft Tonneau Cover, Spray-On Bed Liner, 17 Stainless Steel Clad Wheels. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Crew Cab
Heated Exterior Mirrors

