2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

97,366 KM

$44,595

+ tax & licensing
$44,595

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 22' Wheels

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 22' Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,595

+ taxes & licensing

97,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8169559
  • Stock #: BB1137
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEJ9HG130977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,366 KM

Vehicle Description

This Silverado High Country Crew Cab truck features an EcoTec3 6.2L DI V8 VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Tan Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated/Vented Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Heated Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Bose® Speakers, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, 110V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Chrome Step Bars, Spray-On Bed Liner, Soft Tonneau Cover, Power Rear Sliding Window, Power Adjustable Pedals, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, High Performance Headlights, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Capless Fuel Fill, Moulded Front & Rear Splash Guards, 22" Black Alloy Wheels. Accident Reported: 02/2018 - Right front corner damage reported. $2883. All repairs were completed professionally.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

