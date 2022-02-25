Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,176 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2LT Crew | Leather | Nav | Z71 | One Owner

2LT Crew | Leather | Nav | Z71 | One Owner

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292195
  • Stock #: 22-486A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC3HG431667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,176 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Silverado 2LT Crew Cab Z71 truck features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Split Folding Front Bench Seat, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Controls, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Spray-On Bed Liner, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, HID Headlights, Trailer Brake Controller, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Accident Reported: 07/2018 - Truck scraped a parked vehicle, Damage to right rear door and box side. Cost: $5885. All repairs were professionally completed.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

