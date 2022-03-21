$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT Crew | True North
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
129,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8686940
- Stock #: BB1233
- VIN: 3GCUKREC4HG470994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,006 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5