2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

102,641 KM

Details Description Features

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

High Country | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | Power Steps |

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

102,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9643318
  • Stock #: 22-1486A
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC3HG262828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,641 KM

Vehicle Description

This Silverado High Country Crew Cab truck features an EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Iridescent Pearl Tricoat Exterior, Black Interior, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated/Vented Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Heated Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Bose® Speakers, Single Slot CD Player, Wireless Phone Charger, 110V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Power Retractable Assist Steps, Spray-On Bed Liner, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Power Rear Sliding Window, Power Adjustable Pedals, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, High Performance Headlights, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Package, Front Recovery Hooks, Transmission Fluid Cooler, 20" Alloy Wheels. Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Previous damage reported: 10/2020 - $11,236 - Tree branch fell on hood causing damage to hood, both fenders, and windshield. All repairs were completely and professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

