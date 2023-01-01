Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,530 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

GT | Leather | Navigation

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9953798
  • Stock #: 23-855A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG2HR651013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,530 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Grand Caravan Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Multi-Speed Automatic Transmission, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Front & 2nd Row Heated Seats, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow n Go w/ Tailgate Seats, Power Driver and Front Passenger Seat, Active Head Restraints, Power Windows/Door Locks, Parkview Rear Back-Up Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Start System, Power Liftgate, Trailer Sway Control, Electronic Stability Control, 6.5-Inch Touchscreen Radio, AM/FM/CD/Hard Drive Stereo, Hands-Free Communication w/ Bluetooth Streaming, 9 Amplified Speakers w/ Subwoofer, 3.5-Inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning w/ Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power Sliding Doors, Power/Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp, 17" Alloy Wheels, Unit comes with winter wheels/tires also.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

