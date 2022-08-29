Menu
2017 Ford Escape

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

LEATHER*NAV*POWER LIFTGATE*BACKUP CAMERA*WARRANTY

2017 Ford Escape

LEATHER*NAV*POWER LIFTGATE*BACKUP CAMERA*WARRANTY

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9093955
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G91HUB33176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE 2.0L ECOBOOST - COMES WITH WARRANTY

LEATHER INTERIOR * NAVIGATION * POWER LIFTGATE * BACKUP CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * POWER SEAT * KEYLESS ENTRY * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * ALLOY WHEELS * LOADED !! 

6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty Included - PCW SILVERPLUS ($3000 MAX PER CLAIM / $150 DEDUCTIBLE)

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 9am-5pm.

We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

