$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-291-9999
2017 Ford Escape
LEATHER*NAV*POWER LIFTGATE*BACKUP CAMERA*WARRANTY
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
- Listing ID: 9093955
- VIN: 1FMCU0G91HUB33176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE 2.0L ECOBOOST - COMES WITH WARRANTY
LEATHER INTERIOR * NAVIGATION * POWER LIFTGATE * BACKUP CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * POWER SEAT * KEYLESS ENTRY * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * ALLOY WHEELS * LOADED !!
6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty Included - PCW SILVERPLUS ($3000 MAX PER CLAIM / $150 DEDUCTIBLE)
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
