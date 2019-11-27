Menu
2017 Ford F-150

XLT CREW

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,584KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374474
  • Stock #: C26176
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP6HFC26176
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT CREW. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, and Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Sid
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Requires Subscription

