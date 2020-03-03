- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Running Boards
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Seating
-
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Additional Features
-
- Sid
- Front side airbag
- Vehicle Anti-Theft
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Vehicle Stability Control System
- Smart Device Integration
- Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.