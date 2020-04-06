Menu
2017 GMC Canyon

SLT

2017 GMC Canyon

SLT

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,624KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4833294
  • Stock #: 20-807A
  • VIN: 1GTP6DE11H1313764
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
One Owner! This Canyon SLT Crew Cab truck features a Duramax 2.8L Turbo Diesel Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather, Navigation, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bose Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Step Bars, Spray-On Bed Liner, Front Fog Lights, Hard Tonneau Cover, EZ Lift and Lower Tailgate, 18 Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

