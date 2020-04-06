2017 GMC Canyon

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! This Canyon SLT Crew Cab truck features a Duramax 2.8L Turbo Diesel Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather, Navigation, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bose Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Step Bars, Spray-On Bed Liner, Front Fog Lights, Hard Tonneau Cover, EZ Lift and Lower Tailgate, 18 Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5