2017 GMC Sierra 1500

126,377 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | Crew | Elevation | 20" Wheels

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | Crew | Elevation | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285530
  • Stock #: 23-1128A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC5HG438042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,377 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sierra Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Intellilink 8" Colour Touchscreen, OnStar® Turn-By-turn Navigation, Single-Slot CD Player, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Spray-On Bed Liner, Soft Cover, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Remote Locking Tailgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Assist Steps, Kodiak Edition, Elevation Edition, Power Exterior Mirrors, Front Recovery Hooks, HID Headlamps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Trailering Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

