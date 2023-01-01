2017 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 3 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10285530

10285530 Stock #: 23-1128A

23-1128A VIN: 3GTU2MEC5HG438042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,377 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.