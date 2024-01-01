$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Navigation | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Navigation | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTU2NEJ7HG268254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,615 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Sierra 1500 SLT features an ECOTEC3 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Full Feature Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Universal Home Remote, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, Intellilink Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Single-Slot CD Player, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Remote Locking Tailgate, Power Folding Trailering Mirrors w/ Chrome Caps, Chrome Door Handles, LED Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Pressure Monitor, Spray-on Bedliner, Hard Tonneau Cover, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2017 Chevrolet Impala 1LT Leather | Convenience Pkg | 18" Wheels 72,651 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sport One Owner | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 47,980 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT One Owner | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 52,602 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2017 GMC Sierra 1500