Menu
Account
Sign In
This Sierra 1500 SLT features an ECOTEC3 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Full Feature Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Universal Home Remote, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, Intellilink Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Single-Slot CD Player, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, EZ Lift & Lower Remote Locking Tailgate, Power Folding Trailering Mirrors w/ Chrome Caps, Chrome Door Handles, LED Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Pressure Monitor, Spray-on Bedliner, Hard Tonneau Cover, 6 Chrome Assist Steps, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

113,615 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Navigation | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Navigation | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEJ7HG268254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,615 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sierra 1500 SLT features an ECOTEC3 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Full Feature Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Universal Home Remote, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, Intellilink Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Single-Slot CD Player, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Remote Locking Tailgate, Power Folding Trailering Mirrors w/ Chrome Caps, Chrome Door Handles, LED Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Pressure Monitor, Spray-on Bedliner, Hard Tonneau Cover, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala 1LT Leather | Convenience Pkg | 18
2017 Chevrolet Impala 1LT Leather | Convenience Pkg | 18" Wheels 72,651 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport One Owner | Sunroof | 18
2022 Honda Civic Sport One Owner | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 47,980 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT One Owner | Sunroof | 17
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT One Owner | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 52,602 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500