2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,381KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4538649
  • Stock #: 20-076a
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEJ7HG268254
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

One Owner Off Lease, This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab Features An Ecotec3 6.2 DI V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4x4, Pepperdust Metallic Silver Exterior, Black Interior w/Leather Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats w/Power 2-Way Lumbar Support, Split Folding Rear Bench Seat w/ Centre Armrest, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Universal Home Remote, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, GMC Infotainment System, Bose Speakers, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Front Fog Lights, Power-Folding Trailering Wheels w/ Chrome Caps, Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Step Bars, Spray Bedliner, Hard Tonneau Cover, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, 6 Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Max Trailering Package, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

