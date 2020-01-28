2017 GMC Sierra 1500

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
One Owner Off Lease, This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab Features An Ecotec3 6.2 DI V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4x4, Pepperdust Metallic Silver Exterior, Black Interior w/Leather Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats w/Power 2-Way Lumbar Support, Split Folding Rear Bench Seat w/ Centre Armrest, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Universal Home Remote, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, GMC Infotainment System, Bose Speakers, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Front Fog Lights, Power-Folding Trailering Wheels w/ Chrome Caps, Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Step Bars, Spray Bedliner, Hard Tonneau Cover, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, 6 Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Max Trailering Package, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
