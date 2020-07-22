2017 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
One Owner! This Sierra SLE Crew Cab Z71 truck features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Remote Locking 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, Running Boards, Soft Tonneau Cover, Spray-On Bed Liner, 20 Ultra Bright Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
