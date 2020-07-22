Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

36,499 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,499KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5542362
  • Stock #: B5507
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6HG320033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,499 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sierra SLE Crew Cab Z71 truck features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Folding Front Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Outside Mirrors, Remote Locking 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, Running Boards, Soft Tonneau Cover, Spray-On Bed Liner, 20 Ultra Bright Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Crew Cab
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 72,893 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 22,085 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 71,475 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory