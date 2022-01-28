Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

103,023 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | Cab High Topper

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | Cab High Topper

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165491
  • Stock #: 22-352A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEC5HG323524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,023 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sierra Denali Crew Cab High Topper truck features an EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Tan Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, Bose® Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, 110V AC Power Outlet, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Spray-On Bed Liner, Step Bars, LED Front Fog Lights, High Performance LED Headlights, Power Sliding Rear Window, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Oil Cooler, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

