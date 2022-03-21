Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

61,260 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Chrome Wheels | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Chrome Wheels | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8711843
  • Stock #: 22-977A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEJ0HG312644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,260 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Truck Features an Ecotec3 6.2L DI V8 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, AutoTrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Summit White Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Navigation System, Full-Feature Heated and Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Power Rear Siding Window, Remote Locking Tailgate, Power Adjustable Pedals, Wireless Charging, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Chrome Mirror Caps and Door Handles, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Cruise Control, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Hard Tonneau Cover, Spray-in Boxliner, 20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels.

**Damage Reported - 12/2019: $9,021 minor front damage from another motor vehicle. Another vehicle pulled in front of truck going 15km/hr causing right side front damage.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 101,102 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 75,488 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 129,006 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory