2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Crew | Nav | Sunroof | One Owner
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,917 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sierra Denali Crew Cab features an EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Frost Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Locking EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Intellilink Stereo w/ Touchscreen Display Infotainment, Bose® Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, LED Front Fog Lights, High Performance LED Headlights, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Oil Cooler, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Magnetic Ride Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Autotrac 2 Speed Transfer Case, Spray-On Bed Liner, Chrome Step Bars, Polished Exhaust Tip, Soft Tonneau Cover, 20" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels. Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
