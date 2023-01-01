2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 1 , 2 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9958268

9958268 Stock #: 23-1018A

23-1018A VIN: 3GTU2NEC4HG462547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,276 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.