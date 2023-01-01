Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

151,276 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

SLT | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | Z71 | 20" Wheels

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9958268
  • Stock #: 23-1018A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC4HG462547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,276 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sierra 1500 Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, White Frost Tricoat Exterior, Cocoa Dune Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Power Windows/Door Locks, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Rear Vision Camera, Intellilink w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, Single-Slot CD Player, Wireless Charging, Power Adjustable Pedals, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Teen Driver Settings, Rear Window Defogger, SLT Premium Package, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, Transmission Fluid Cooler, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Front Recovery Hooks, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, HID Headlamps, LED Front Fog Lamps, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Chrome Bumper w/ Corner Steps, Hard Cover, Spray Liner, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Underbody Shield-Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Service Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

