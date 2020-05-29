2017 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
HD WT 2500 Crew Cab | 18" Black Alloy Wheels | 5th Wheel Hitch

  • 78,605KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5118167
  • Stock #: 20-932A
  • VIN: 1GT12REG6HF233916
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One Owner! This Sierra 2500 Crew Cab work truck features a Vortec 6.0L V8 Engine w/ Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Split Front Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, 7" Colour Audio Display, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Cruise Control, H.D. Trailering Package, Spray-On Bed Liner, Step Bars, 18" Black Alloy Wheels. This vehicle also includes an extra set of all-season wheels/tires, good to use in the winter to save wear on the alloy wheels. It also includes a fifth wheel hitch.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

