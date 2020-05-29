Menu
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

  • 78,605KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5120882
  • Stock #: 20-932A
  • VIN: 1GT12REG6HF233916
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

One Owner! This Sierra 2500 Crew Cab work truck features a Vortec 6.0L V8 Engine w/ Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Split Front Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Intellilink Stereo, 7 Colour Audio Display, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Cruise Control, H.D. Trailering Package, Spray-On Bed Liner, Step Bars, 18 Black Alloy Wheels. This vehicle also includes an extra set of all-season wheels/tires, good to use in the winter to save wear on the alloy wheels. It also includes a fifth wheel hitch. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab

Email Dealer

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

