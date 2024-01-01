Menu
One Owner! This Honda Accord Sport Features a 2.4L Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Ecological Drive Assist System, Grey Exterior, Black Cloth interior, Heated Front Seats, Smart Keyless Access System With Push Button Start, Power Glass Moonroof, Multi-View Rear Camera, Lane-Watch Blind-Spot Display, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio and Cruise Control, Display Audio System With 7 Speakers Incl Sub-Woofer, Body Coloured Door Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Chrome Door Handles, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Unit Comes With Snow Tires on Silver Steel Wheels.

2017 Honda Accord

55,665 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,665KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR2E54HA805347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-1742B
  • Mileage 55,665 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Honda Accord Sport Features a 2.4L Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Ecological Drive Assist System, Grey Exterior, Black Cloth interior, Heated Front Seats, Smart Keyless Access System With Push Button Start, Power Glass Moonroof, Multi-View Rear Camera, Lane-Watch Blind-Spot Display, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio and Cruise Control, Display Audio System With 7 Speakers Incl Sub-Woofer, Body Coloured Door Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Chrome Door Handles, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Unit Comes With Snow Tires on Silver Steel Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
