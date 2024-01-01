$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
Sport One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24-1742B
- Mileage 55,665 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Honda Accord Sport Features a 2.4L Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Ecological Drive Assist System, Grey Exterior, Black Cloth interior, Heated Front Seats, Smart Keyless Access System With Push Button Start, Power Glass Moonroof, Multi-View Rear Camera, Lane-Watch Blind-Spot Display, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio and Cruise Control, Display Audio System With 7 Speakers Incl Sub-Woofer, Body Coloured Door Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Chrome Door Handles, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Unit Comes With Snow Tires on Silver Steel Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791