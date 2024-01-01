$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring | AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H98HH132412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1778A
- Mileage 88,447 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Unit comes with snow tires on black steel wheels.
This Honda CR-V Touring features a 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Gunmetal Metallic Grey Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding & Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/ Sunshade, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver's Seat w/ 12-Way Power Adjustment, Including 4-Way Power Lumbar Support & 2-Position Memory, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Information System, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Compass, Valet Function, Driver Information Center, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Adaptive w/ Traffic Stop-Go, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Roof Rack Rails, Power/Heated Side Mirrors w/ Convex Spotter, Manual Folding & Turn Signal Indicators, Chrome Grille, LED Brake Lights, Front Fog Lamps, Headlights-Automatic Highbeams, Automatic On/Off Reflector LED Low/High Beam Daytime Running Automatic High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 18" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Honda CR-V