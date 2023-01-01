Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

102,716 KM

Details Description Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Touring | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

102,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10257018
  • Stock #: 23-1102C
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F75HB506673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,716 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ridgeline Features 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Lunar Silver Metallic, Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 1st Row Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints, Driver Memory Seats, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat Including Power Lumbar Support, 2-Position Memory and Passenger Seat w/4-way Power Adjustment, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Collision Warning, Back-Up Camera, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, 1 120V AC Power Outlet, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Deep Tinted Glass, Soft Cover, Assist Steps, Headlights-Automatic High Beams, LED Brake Lights, Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning,18" Alloy Wheels.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

