Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

127,512 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Leather | Nav | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Leather | Nav | Sunroof

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9198478
  • Stock #: 22-1365B
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4HU241139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,512 KM

Vehicle Description

This Elantra Features a 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Blue Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/ Touchscreen Display Audio Infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Hands-Free Technology, AUX/USB Ports, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals, Projection Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Brake Assist, Hill Assist, Silver Surround Grille, 17" Alloy Wheels. This car also comes with a set of winter wheels and tires. **Previous Damage Reported March/2020 in the amount of $8,259 - moderate left side damage from collision (left side driver door). Completely and professionally repaired.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 78,284 KM
$36,595 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 77,972 KM
$45,495 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 94,170 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory