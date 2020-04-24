2017 Jeep Cherokee

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Front side airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Bluetooth Connection

Vehicle Stability Control System

COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

BRIGHT WHITE

NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

Side Head Curtain

BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.