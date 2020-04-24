Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,661KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908837
  • Stock #: 593617
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS1HW593617
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedLook at this 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Cherokee has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum, and Vinyl Door Trim Insert. Stop by and visit us at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • Side Head Curtain
  • BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

