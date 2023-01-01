$23,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
Listowel Chrysler
866-950-0428
2017 Jeep Cherokee
2017 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
866-950-0428
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
50,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9849374
- Stock #: ZL8063L
- VIN: 1C4PJLCB6HW626297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,801 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
GPS Antenna Input
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.1 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
CLEAN CARFAX
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Listowel Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7