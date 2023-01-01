2017 Jeep Cherokee

$23,490 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 8 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9849374

9849374 Stock #: ZL8063L

ZL8063L VIN: 1C4PJLCB6HW626297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,801 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Black rear bumper Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Seats w/Cloth Back Material GPS Antenna Input 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.734 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 59.1 L Fuel Tank Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.