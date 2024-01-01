$18,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
EX | AWD | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,231 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle has a ministry safety. This Kia Sportage EX AWD Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Mineral Silver Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, Enhanced TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster, 7" LCD Display Audio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, Google Maps Navigation, Android Auto Smart Phone Integration, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Electronic Power Steering, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Automatic Defog System, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Solar Glass, Roof Rails, Gloss Black Grille, Automatic Power Folding/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, LED Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, LED Daytime Running Lights, Projection Fog Lights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, LED Lightbar Taillights, Splash Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels,
