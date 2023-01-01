$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-3
GX - AWD
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
519-291-9999
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9967553
- VIN: JM1DKFB79H0148748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER - EXCELLENT CONDITION - NEWER MICHELIN TIRES
ALL WHEEL DRIVE * NAVIGATION * BACKUP CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * CD PLAYER * CRUISE CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS * PUSH BUTTON START * KEYLESS ENTRY * POWER GROUP EQUIPPED
6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
