Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

76,323 KM

Details Description Features

$29,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,695

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,695

+ taxes & licensing

76,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8330208
  • Stock #: 22-545A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC672712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-545A
  • Mileage 76,323 KM

Vehicle Description

This Pathfinder SL AWD features a 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission (CVT), White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, 7 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjustment Controls, Driver's Seat Memory Settings, 4-Way Power Passenger's Seat, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 3rd Row 50/50 Split Folding Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Parking Sonar, Blind Spot Warning, Anti-Theft Alarm, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Hill Start Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, NissanConnect Services, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, 4-12V Power Outlets, 120V Power Outlet, AUX/USB Ports, Trip Computer, Air Conditioning, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Splash Guards, Smart Auto. Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Roof Rails, Rear Privacy Tinted Glass, Engine Block Heater, 18" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

br>
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 76,323 KM
$29,695 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 160,335 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX ...
 34,406 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory