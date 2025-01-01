Menu
This Nissan Qashqai SL Features a 2.0L DOHC Engine, Xtronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission) With Manual Shift Mode, Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Caspian Blue Exterior, Light Grey Interior, Quick Comfort® Heated Leather Appointed Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 60/40 Rear Split-Folding Seat, Power Sliding Moonroof With OneTouch Open/Close and Tilt Feature, Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start System, Rear View Monitor, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Brake Assist, Intelligent Trace Control, Intelligent Engine, Brake, Intelligent Ride Control, Hill Start Assist, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7 Colour Touchscreen Display, Nissan Navigation System, NissanConnect, 6-Speaker Audio System, Intelligent Dual Zone Climate Control, High Beam Assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Outside Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure monitoring System With Easy-Fill Tire Alert, 19 Wheels, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2017 Nissan Qashqai

16,265 KM

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,265KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR0HW140650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K26050A
  • Mileage 16,265 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Qashqai SL Features a 2.0L DOHC Engine, Xtronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission) With Manual Shift Mode, Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Caspian Blue Exterior, Light Grey Interior, Quick Comfort® Heated Leather Appointed Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 60/40 Rear Split-Folding Seat, Power Sliding Moonroof With OneTouch Open/Close and Tilt Feature, Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start System, Rear View Monitor, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Brake Assist, Intelligent Trace Control, Intelligent Engine, Brake, Intelligent Ride Control, Hill Start Assist, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7" Colour Touchscreen Display, Nissan Navigation System, NissanConnect, 6-Speaker Audio System, Intelligent Dual Zone Climate Control, High Beam Assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Outside Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure monitoring System With Easy-Fill Tire Alert, 19" Wheels, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

$18,999

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2017 Nissan Qashqai