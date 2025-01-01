$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,265KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR0HW140650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K26050A
- Mileage 16,265 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Qashqai SL Features a 2.0L DOHC Engine, Xtronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission) With Manual Shift Mode, Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Caspian Blue Exterior, Light Grey Interior, Quick Comfort® Heated Leather Appointed Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 60/40 Rear Split-Folding Seat, Power Sliding Moonroof With OneTouch Open/Close and Tilt Feature, Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start System, Rear View Monitor, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Brake Assist, Intelligent Trace Control, Intelligent Engine, Brake, Intelligent Ride Control, Hill Start Assist, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7" Colour Touchscreen Display, Nissan Navigation System, NissanConnect, 6-Speaker Audio System, Intelligent Dual Zone Climate Control, High Beam Assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Outside Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure monitoring System With Easy-Fill Tire Alert, 19" Wheels, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2017 Nissan Qashqai