**For only $499 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for 25 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !

No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome. 
Financing Available 
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. 

OPEN 
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm. 
We Welcome Everyone !

2017 Nissan Sentra

83,000 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

12900848

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6HL691054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**For only $499 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**

 

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for 25 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing.

 

OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

2017 Nissan Sentra