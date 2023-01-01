Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

59,877 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV - AUTOMATIC * SUNROOF * CERTIFIED *

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV - AUTOMATIC * SUNROOF * CERTIFIED *

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7HY386777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,877 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW KMS *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONTARIO VEHICLE *** RUNS AND DRIVE EXCELLENT ***

SUNROOF * HEATED SEATS * BACKUP CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * ALLOYS * PUSH BUTTON START * KEYLESS ENTRY * POWER GROUP EQUIPPED * 

6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

