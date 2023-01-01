$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lako Auto Sales
519-291-9999
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV - AUTOMATIC * SUNROOF * CERTIFIED *
Location
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
59,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9816898
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP7HY386777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,877 KM
Vehicle Description
*** LOW KMS *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONTARIO VEHICLE *** RUNS AND DRIVE EXCELLENT ***
SUNROOF * HEATED SEATS * BACKUP CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * ALLOYS * PUSH BUTTON START * KEYLESS ENTRY * POWER GROUP EQUIPPED *
6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
