- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Front side airbag
- Side Head Curtain Airbag
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Vehicle Stability Control System
- TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
- TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
- WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
- Maximum Steel Metallic
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
- GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
- Steering Wh
- POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
- SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.