+ taxes & licensing
1-833-478-9402
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
1-833-478-9402
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedLook at this 2017 Ram 1500 Express. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC), Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Ram 1500 Express Group, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display, and GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS). See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5