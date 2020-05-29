Menu
Location

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5141225
  • Stock #: 747983
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT9HS747983
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedLook at this 2017 Ram 1500 Express. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC), Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Ram 1500 Express Group, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display, and GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS). See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • Side Head Curtain
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Inpu...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Front ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

