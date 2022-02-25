2017 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 3 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8276892

8276892 Stock #: ZL9107L

ZL9107L VIN: 3C6UR5NL3HG568278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,330 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Tow Hooks Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Transmission oil cooler HD suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 4,082 kgs (9,000 lbs) 117.3 L Fuel Tank 1930# Maximum Payload Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Rear Window Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Tip Start Chrome Front Bumper Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Delete Wheel Spats LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Bright Exterior Mirrors Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim PERIMETER ALARM Electronically Controlled Throttle Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Locking Tailgate Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared 8.4" Touchscreen Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage High-Back Seats Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Front Facing Manual Reclining Vinyl Rear Seat Analog Appearance Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180 Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Tow Hooks, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, GVWR: 4,536 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air, Front...

