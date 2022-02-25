$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie
150,330KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8276892
- Stock #: ZL9107L
- VIN: 3C6UR5NL3HG568278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,330 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Transmission oil cooler
HD suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 4,082 kgs (9,000 lbs)
117.3 L Fuel Tank
1930# Maximum Payload
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Chrome Front Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Delete Wheel Spats
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Exterior Mirrors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Locking Tailgate
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
8.4" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Front Facing Manual Reclining Vinyl Rear Seat
Analog Appearance
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180 Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Tow Hooks, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, GVWR: 4,536 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air, Front...
