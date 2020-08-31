Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

113,991 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

SE

SE

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5777409
  • Stock #: 21-005A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3HC775508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,991 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Corolla Features a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Slate Metallic Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Power Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, AUX & USB Ports, Satellite Radio Services Available, 6 Speakers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Outside Mirrors, Integrated Mirror Turn Signals, LED Headlamps, Stability Control, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, ABS Brakes, 16 Steel Wheels w/ Covers.-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

