Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

90,127 KM

Details Description Features

$22,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,599

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8 TSI Trendline Rear Vision Camera | Hill Assist Control | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8 TSI Trendline Rear Vision Camera | Hill Assist Control | Bluetooth

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 8276679
  2. 8276679
  3. 8276679
  4. 8276679
  5. 8276679
  6. 8276679
  7. 8276679
  8. 8276679
  9. 8276679
  10. 8276679
  11. 8276679
  12. 8276679
  13. 8276679
  14. 8276679
  15. 8276679
  16. 8276679
  17. 8276679
  18. 8276679
  19. 8276679
  20. 8276679
  21. 8276679
  22. 8276679
  23. 8276679
  24. 8276679
  25. 8276679
  26. 8276679
  27. 8276679
  28. 8276679
Contact Seller

$22,599

+ taxes & licensing

90,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8276679
  • Stock #: K21220B
  • VIN: 3VWJ17AT8HM624329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,127 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Beetle SE Trendline features a 1.8L TSI In-Line L4 DOHC 16V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior /w Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 50/50 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist, Anti-Theft Alarm, Tilt/Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 5" Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, Smartphone Integration, USB/AUX Ports, 8 Speakers, 2-12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Driving Lights, 16" Steel Wheels w/ Covers. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available,



-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2018 Kia Rio5 EX Spo...
 175,485 KM
$13,599 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 124,222 KM
$19,599 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX On...
 68,339 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory