Menu
Account
Sign In
This BMW X1 XDrive28i Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Dakota Black Perforated Leather Interior, Sport Package, Aerodynamics Package, Panoramic Glass Sunroof w/ Sun Protection Glazing, Navigation, Power Adjustable Heated Front Sport Seats, Driver Memory Settings, Heads Up Display, Rear Camera, Park Assist, Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo w/ Infotainment Display, Navigation, Connected Drive Services Available, Satellite Radio Services Available, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, HiFi Speaker System, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, LED Headlights w/ Extended Scopes, Sport Suspension, 18 Alloy Wheels. <br><br>Accident Reported on 007/2022 damage totaling $6,182.00. All work professionally repaired. <br><br> <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2018 BMW X1

93,862 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i X1 | XDrive28i | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12708771

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i X1 | XDrive28i | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXHT3C37J5K24293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1232A
  • Mileage 93,862 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW X1 XDrive28i Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Dakota Black Perforated Leather Interior, Sport Package, Aerodynamics Package, Panoramic Glass Sunroof w/ Sun Protection Glazing, Navigation, Power Adjustable Heated Front Sport Seats, Driver Memory Settings, Head's Up Display, Rear Camera, Park Assist, Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo w/ Infotainment Display, Navigation, Connected Drive Services Available, Satellite Radio Services Available, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, HiFi Speaker System, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, LED Headlights w/ Extended Scopes, Sport Suspension, 18" Alloy Wheels.



Accident Reported on 007/2022 damage totaling $6,182.00. All work professionally repaired.





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i X1 | XDrive28i | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i X1 | XDrive28i | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 93,862 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Elevation | Crew | 20
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Elevation | Crew | 20" Wheels 12,700 KM $61,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-9 One Owner | Signature | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 6 Passenger | 20
2020 Mazda CX-9 One Owner | Signature | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 6 Passenger | 20" Wheels 44,503 KM $35,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 BMW X1