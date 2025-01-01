$20,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i X1 | XDrive28i | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXHT3C37J5K24293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1232A
- Mileage 93,862 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW X1 XDrive28i Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Dakota Black Perforated Leather Interior, Sport Package, Aerodynamics Package, Panoramic Glass Sunroof w/ Sun Protection Glazing, Navigation, Power Adjustable Heated Front Sport Seats, Driver Memory Settings, Head's Up Display, Rear Camera, Park Assist, Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo w/ Infotainment Display, Navigation, Connected Drive Services Available, Satellite Radio Services Available, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, HiFi Speaker System, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, LED Headlights w/ Extended Scopes, Sport Suspension, 18" Alloy Wheels.
Accident Reported on 007/2022 damage totaling $6,182.00. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
