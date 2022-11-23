Menu
2018 Buick Encore

65,071 KM

Details Description Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Essence | AWD | Leather

2018 Buick Encore

Essence | AWD | Leather

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

65,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9348283
  Stock #: 22-1408A
  VIN: KL4CJGSM5JB714192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-1408A
  • Mileage 65,071 KM

Vehicle Description

This Encore Essence Features 1.4L 4 Clyinder Turbocharged Direct Injection Engine, 6 Speed Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Winterberry Red Metallic Exterior, Black Interior, Deluxe Heated Front Bucket Leather Seats w/ 6-way Power Seat Adjuster, Remote Start, Power Window/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alarm, Universal Home Remote, 110 Volt Power Outlet, Cruise Control, 8" Colour Touch Screen AM/FM Stereo includes 2 USB Ports, Bluetooth Audio Streaming & Apple Carplay Capable, 6 Speaker System, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Indicators, 18" Alloy Wheels, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We
can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

