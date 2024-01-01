Menu
This Buick Envision Preferred Features a 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Chili Red Metallic Exterior, Light Neutral Leather/Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ 8 Colour Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Liners, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, Engine Block Heater, Wheel Lock Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2018 Buick Envision

82,905 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Envision

Preferred | AWD | 18" Wheels

2018 Buick Envision

Preferred | AWD | 18" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFXCSA9JD018227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,905 KM

Vehicle Description

This Buick Envision Preferred Features a 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Chili Red Metallic Exterior, Light Neutral Leather/Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ 8" Colour Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Liners, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, Engine Block Heater, Wheel Lock Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-XXXX

519-291-3791

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 Buick Envision