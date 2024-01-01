$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Envision
Preferred | AWD | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
82,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFXCSA9JD018227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,905 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick Envision Preferred Features a 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Chili Red Metallic Exterior, Light Neutral Leather/Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ 8" Colour Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Liners, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, Engine Block Heater, Wheel Lock Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
