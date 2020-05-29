2018 Buick Envision

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
One Owner! This Envision Premium II AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Chili Red Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Automatic Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Buick Infotainment, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bose Speakers, 110V AC Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Control, Power Lift-Gate, 19 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
