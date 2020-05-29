+ taxes & licensing
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCheck out this 2018 Buick Envision Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD engine will keep you going. This Buick Envision features the following options: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [352.5 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) 10-spoke aluminum with premium Manoogian Silver finish, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall, and Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall located under rear cargo floor. Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
