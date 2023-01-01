Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

79,404 KM

Details

$37,895

+ tax & licensing
$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 4x4 | Rearview Camera

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 4x4 | Rearview Camera

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

79,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9702178
  • Stock #: 23-596a
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN1J1318951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-596a
  • Mileage 79,404 KM

Vehicle Description

This Colorado features a 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Locks, Sliding Rear Window, 'EZ' Lower/Lift Tailgate, Rear Vision Camera, Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bose Premium Speaker System, Automatic Climate Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Trailer Brake Controller, Cruise Control, 17" Black Wheels, Also Includes a Set of 18" Wheels and Tires, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has
enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and
what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We
can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great
buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

