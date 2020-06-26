2018 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! This Cruze LT w/ RS Package sedan features a 1.4L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/CVVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Kinetic Blue Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Bluetooth, 7 Colour Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, USB Port, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lights, 16 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5